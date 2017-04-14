Slate’s mistakes for the week of April 10.

In an April 12 Books, Jacob Brogan misstated that Philip is the name of Mr. Slate’s sloth in the Flintstones comic. Philip is Mr. Slate’s turtle.

Due to an editing error, an April 12 Politics was originally published without its first paragraph.

Due to an editing error, an April 11 Slatest misidentified Ed Markey as a senator from Oregon. He is a senator from Massachusetts.

In an April 10 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled SUNY–Binghamton. He also misidentified Tamara Draut as the president of Demos. She is the vice president of policy and research.

In an April 9 Politics, Katy Waldman misspelled CNN pundit Gloria Borger’s last name.