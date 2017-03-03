Slate’s mistakes for the week of Feb. 27.

In a March 2 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misidentified Maria Jacquemetton as Marie Jacquemetton.

In a March 2 Slatest, Joshua Keating mischaracterized the contacts between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. They were phone conversations, not meetings.

In a March 2 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled Rep. Eliot Engel’s first name.

In a March 1 Jurisprudence, Mark Joseph Stern misattributed a quote to Douglas W. Alexander. It was said by Jonathan Mitchell.

In a Feb. 28 Music, Carl Wilson misidentified Dawn Richard as Dawn Richards.

In a Feb. 28 Politics, Henry Grabar misstated that the Iowa legislature had passed a “right to work” bill this year. The bill in question dismantled the state’s collective bargaining laws.

In a Feb. 27 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated that Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. It was Faye Dunaway who made the announcement.

In a Feb. 27 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misstated that the winner of the Oscar for Best Documentary Short was about “the White Hats.” It’s about the White Helmets.

In a Feb. 27 Culturebox, Laura Miller misidentified the Brattle Theatre as the Brattle Theater.

In a Feb. 27 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated the 2017 budget for the Department of Energy’s nuclear program. It is $25 billion, not $18 billion.