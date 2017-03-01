A Touched Donald Trump Thanks the Media for Forgetting He Is Donald Trump

Did you watch Trump's address? Oh, it was magnificent—remember how you felt watching the producers of La La Land nobly hand Moonlight the Oscars they had rightfully won? This was twice as inspiring. Perhaps three times as much. Trump was kinder. Gentler. He wore a new tie. He read the words drafted by committee and placed in front of him well. And they were good words. “The challenges we face as a Nation are great. But our people are even greater.” Marvelous. “We must build bridges of cooperation and trust—not drive the wedge of disunity and division.” Wonderful. “I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE—Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.” A bit odd, this, in its implication that immigrant crime is a menace. The fact-checkers will investigate. But what an acronym! What a speech! There was even a widow—one made fresh by a botched SEAL raid that our president said Monday* his generals, not he, had just “wanted to do.” “They lost Ryan,” he said presidentially. The tears of Ryan’s wife, the president’s smile—this, we are told by those paid well to tell us such things, was the best part.



