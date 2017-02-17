Slate’s mistakes for the week of Feb. 13.

In a Feb. 16 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar misspelled Rep. Mimi Walters’ last name.

In a Feb. 16 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Bob Goodlatte called for an investigation into White House leaks. Their letter does not specify what parts of the government should be investigated.

In a Feb. 15 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled the name of the Chinese city Shenzhen.

In a Feb. 15 Slatest, Jacob Brogan misspelled Jeff Sessions’ last name.

In a Feb. 15 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that Benjamin Netanyahu requires Palestinians to recognize Israel before any peace talks. Palestinians recognized Israel in the Oslo Accords but did not recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

In a Feb. 14 Brow Beat, Heather Schwedel misidentified Donald Luskin’s company as MacroTrend. It is TrendMacro.

In a Feb. 14 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar mischaracterized the Oroville Dam’s spillway. It consists of a concrete wall as well as a concrete chute.

In a Feb. 14 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that Pathfinder International had received a $10 million grant from the Gates Foundation. It got two grants totaling nearly $10 million.

In a Feb. 13 Cover Story, Jim Newell misstated that Liz Jaff, a candidate for DNC vice chair, is a political director at Crowdpac. She is vice president for business development.

In a Feb. 13 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misquoted Michael Flynn’s resignation letter as saying he initially gave Pence an incomplete briefing because of the “past pace of events.” Flynn wrote it was because of the “fast pace of events.”

In a Feb. 8 Science, Daniel Engber misattributed a memo to the Agricultural Research Service as having come from the White House. Subsequent reporting had by that time revealed that the memo came from career officials within the ARS; the White House had nothing to do with it.

In a Feb. 2 Schooled, Dana Goldstein misstated that Supreme Court Justice David Souter spoke in 2012 at the University of New Hampshire Law School. The event in question took place at another venue in Concord, New Hampshire.

In a June 15, 2015, Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that white supremacists David Joseph Pedersen and Holly Ann Grigsby killed Grigsby’s father and stepmother. The pair killed Pedersen’s father and stepmother.