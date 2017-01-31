President Trump’s Ties to Russia Are a Question of Legitimacy

The Magnitsky Act and the Looming Russian Danger
What are the dangers of President Trump repealing sanctions on Russia?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg talks to Bill Browder, the investor and author of Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice. The two discuss how business in Russia operates, the threats made on Browder’s life by Vladimir Putin, and the dangers facing our country with a president who’s willing to curry favor to Russia.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.