President Trump’s Ties to Russia Are a Question of Legitimacy

Jan. 31 2017 5:08 PM

The Magnitsky Act and the Looming Russian Danger

What are the dangers of President Trump repealing sanctions on Russia?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Bill Browder, the investor and author of Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice. The two discuss how business in Russia operates, the threats made on Browder’s life by Vladimir Putin, and the dangers facing our country with a president who’s willing to curry favor to Russia.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.