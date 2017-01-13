Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 9.

In a Jan. 12 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated that only one woman was nominated in the Directors Guild of America’s television categories. Only one woman was nominated in the drama, comedy, TV movie/series and documentary categories, but several were nominated in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports and Children’s Programming categories.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 12 Medical Examiner misstated that survival rates from breast and prostate cancers have gone down. They have gone up.

Advertisement



In a Jan. 11 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar misstated when a blog post about infrastructure by Jordan Weissmann was published. It was in November, not December.

In a Jan. 11 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misspelled Wesley Lowery’s last name.

In a Jan. 10 Medical Examiner, Susan Matthews misidentified Daniel Salmon as the director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety. He is the deputy director.

In a Jan. 10 Politics, Seth Maxon and Jeremy Stahl misstated Keisha Dyson’s age in November 2008. She was 33, not 34.

Advertisement



In a Jan. 10 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Michèle Flournoy’s last name.

In a Jan. 9 Bills, Helaine Olen misstated that the company PokitDok is offering an online price-comparison tool. It is not.



In a Jan. 8 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated that Michael Keaton mistakenly referred to Fences star Viola Davis’ work in the nonexistent movie Hidden Fences. Keaton mistakenly referred to Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer’s work in Hidden Fences.

In a Jan. 8 Brow Beat, Heather Schwedel misstated that Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2016 Emmys. It was Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement



In a Jan. 7 Slatest, Daniel Politi misstated Jared Kushner’s age at the time of publication. He was 35, not 36.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 6 Science misstated that Tilikum the orca was not bred in the wild. He was not bred in captivity.

In a Dec. 5 Medical Examiner, Brian Palmer misidentified Daniel Salmon as the director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety. He is the deputy director.

In a Jan. 5 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated the findings of a research paper on the effects of eliminating the mortgage interest deduction. It showed that home values would fall further in markets where housing supply is more sensitive to prices, not less.