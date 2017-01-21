 The best protest signs from the Women’s March on Washington.

Jan. 21 2017

The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women's March on Washington

The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women’s March on Washington

Jan. 21 2017 10:52 AM

The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women’s March on Washington

Photo of Hillary by Susan Matthews

Photo of Hillary by Susan Matthews

Thousands from across the country descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, an event whose attendance could now easily rival or surpass President Donald Trump’s seemingly sparsely attended inauguration.

Another area in which the march appears poised to outdo the inauguration: the signs. Below, some of the best from D.C. and around the country. (We’ll keep adding to this collection throughout the day.)

This machine kills fascists protest sign
This protester told us her name is Hillary.

WMOW-protest-sign-credit-susan-matthews

WMOW-protest-sign-walls-credit-susan-matthews

WMOW-protest-sign-credit-kate-hill

WMOW-protest-sign-supercallous-credit-LVA

WMOW-protest-sign-sayit-credit-susan

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s Josh Levin

WMOW-protest-sign-fundament-credit-aisha

WMOW-protest-sign-bullying-credit-susan

WMOW-protest-sign-credit-nora

WMOW-protest-sign-credit-Susan

WMOW-protest-sign-abortion-credit-susan

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s Nora Caplan-Bricker

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s Aisha Harris

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s L.V. Anderson

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s Kate Hill

Photo by Slate&rsquo;s Kate Hill

WMOW-protest-sign-balloon-credit-LVA

