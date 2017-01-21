The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women’s March on Washington
Thousands from across the country descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, an event whose attendance could now easily rival or surpass President Donald Trump’s seemingly sparsely attended inauguration.
Another area in which the march appears poised to outdo the inauguration: the signs. Below, some of the best from D.C. and around the country. (We’ll keep adding to this collection throughout the day.)
This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017