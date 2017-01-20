No One Came to Donald Trump's Little Parade

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

NBC's Katy Tur noted around 1:40 p.m. that Pennsylvania Avenue was sparsely occupied ahead of the president's traditional parade from the Capitol to the White House.

Parade route from Capital to WH. Entire stands empty. Crowd thin. pic.twitter.com/7AcpJkBO8O — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 20, 2017

Things weren't quite that empty when the parade got started at about 4 p.m. ... but they were still pretty dang empty. Some stands were full, but others—including those near the White House—were very much not.

Trump Motorcade in front of WH pic.twitter.com/vF9AQE3TCu — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 20, 2017

These are not the kinds of visuals one probably hopes for on the day that's typically the peak of an administration's popularity.

I guess this is what a mandate looks like. pic.twitter.com/NdycUQLZln — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) January 20, 2017

Those who did show up were not necessarily Trump supporters:

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Ouch: