The Best Protest Signs From the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Donald Trump is entering the office of the presidency of the United States with record-low approval ratings. It’s no surprise, then, that his inauguration was met with a bumper crop of great protest signs. Below, some of the best.
my dad is at a trump protest in nyc because he is a true hero, and so is this woman he got a snap of pic.twitter.com/yDuvS7mENc— Eli Matthewson (@EliMatthewson) January 20, 2017
And @womensmarchchi embroidered protest sign is hooped and ready! @womensmarch #notmypresident pic.twitter.com/My8AyqRxfq— Shannon Downey (@ShannonDowney) January 19, 2017
Security line to get into the mall pic.twitter.com/nsOigebHwv— Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) January 20, 2017
A few protesters have shown up, silently holding signs. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/dS5FYrxpZ7— Amy Bartner (@AmyBartner) January 20, 2017
Wow. pic.twitter.com/BiTAisOo95— Complex News (@Complex_News) January 20, 2017
Best #TrumpInauguration protest sign so far. pic.twitter.com/4npnOfLwVK— Canadian Freethinker (@CdnFreethinker) January 20, 2017