Trump-Endorsed Media Outlet Accuses NASA of Operating Child Slave Colony on Mars
President Trump conducted an interview in December 2015 with noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which he praised Jones' reputation as "amazing," and the two reportedly remain in touch. Trump's White House, meanwhile, appears to have distributed a February press release to Jones' site, InfoWars—which has reported, among other things, that the U.S. government planned 9/11 and that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged. In May, the White House gave a press pass to an InfoWars "reporter," while Trump's 2020 campaign organization cited the publication in an email release earlier this month. Trump's son Donald Jr. has said that another well-known conspiracist (Mike Cernovich) now employed by the site deserves a Pulitzer Prize.
Unfortunately, the cozy relationship between Jones' operation and the current administration may now be in jeopardy: On Thursday, InfoWars accused NASA—which is part of the executive branch!—of running a slave colony for kidnapped children on Mars. From the Daily Beast's writeup of Jones' interview with an individual named Robert David Steele:
“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” said Steele. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”
Jones echoed Steele, saying “clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening” because “every time probes go over they turn them off.”
“Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea. There is so much stuff going on,” Jones said.
NASA has denied the allegations, which means Trump is now faces the classic political dilemma of having to take sides in a fight between the government agency he supervises and the friendly media outlet which is accusing that agency of kidnapping children in order to enslave them in space.