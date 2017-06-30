Trump-Endorsed Media Outlet Accuses NASA of Operating Child Slave Colony on Mars

Unfortunately, the cozy relationship between Jones' operation and the current administration may now be in jeopardy: On Thursday, InfoWars accused NASA—which is part of the executive branch!—of running a slave colony for kidnapped children on Mars. From the Daily Beast's writeup of Jones' interview with an individual named Robert David Steele:

NASA has denied the allegations, which means Trump is now faces the classic political dilemma of having to take sides in a fight between the government agency he supervises and the friendly media outlet which is accusing that agency of kidnapping children in order to enslave them in space.