 White House apparently sends press release to Alex Jones’ anti-Semitic InfoWars site.

Feb. 27 2017 2:34 PM

White House Press Distribution List Apparently Includes Site That Says Israel Planned 9/11

 

From InfoWars' scoop about a "government insider" named Dr. Steve Pieczenik who has "confirmed" Israel's involvement in 9/11.

Screenshot/InfoWars

One thing that has happened on Monday is that yet another wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and schools has triggered evacuations across the country. (It's the fourth time this has happened in 2017.) Over the weekend, another Jewish cemetery, this one in Philadelphia, was heavily vandalized.

Elsewhere on Monday, the White House appears to have sent a press release about President Trump's Tuesday night speech to Congress to Alex Jones' conspiracy website InfoWars.

Here are some subjects that InfoWars has "covered" in the past:

I wonder if Trump will talk about any of that stuff tomorrow night!