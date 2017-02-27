White House Press Distribution List Apparently Includes Site That Says Israel Planned 9/11
One thing that has happened on Monday is that yet another wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and schools has triggered evacuations across the country. (It's the fourth time this has happened in 2017.) Over the weekend, another Jewish cemetery, this one in Philadelphia, was heavily vandalized.
Advertisement
Elsewhere on Monday, the White House appears to have sent a press release about President Trump's Tuesday night speech to Congress to Alex Jones' conspiracy website InfoWars.
Here are some subjects that InfoWars has "covered" in the past:
- Israel's secret involvement in planning 9/11.
- The "Jewish mafia" that controls American health care.
- The appointment of individuals whose parents were "founders of Israel" or "Mossad chiefs" to numerous key positions in both the Bush and Obama administrations.
- The Rothschild family's promotion of "endless wars, illegal mass surveillance, debt slavery, and a Luciferian cultural agenda."
I wonder if Trump will talk about any of that stuff tomorrow night!