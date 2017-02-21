 Trump and Alex Jones in contact, White House seems to acknowledge.

Trump Is Still Getting Advice From the Guy Who Said Sandy Hook Was a Hoax

Trump Is Still Getting Advice From the Guy Who Said Sandy Hook Was a Hoax

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Feb. 21 2017 11:27 AM

Trump Is Still Getting Advice From the Guy Who Said Sandy Hook Was a Hoax

578130004
Alex Jones, left, with fellow Trump supporter Don King on July 20 at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

John Moore/Getty Images

Alex Jones is the proprietor of InfoWars, a conspiracy website that has asserted that the Sandy Hook massacre never happened and that 9/11 was planned by the U.S. government. He is also, he told the New York Times in a piece published Sunday, in regular touch with our president, Donald Trump:

[Jones] is apparently taking on a new role as occasional information source and validator for the president of the United States, with whom, Mr. Jones says, he sometimes speaks on the phone.
Advertisement

We already knew that Trump praised Jones during an appearance on his radio show and that they reportedly spoke in November after the election. Now the White House appears to have confirmed, to the Times, Jones' contention that he and Trump are phone buddies:

Mr. Jones told me that he had spoken with Mr. Trump since that call [in November], though an aide to the president, communicating on the condition of anonymity, played down the frequency of their contact.

Playing down the frequency of their contact isn't exactly denying that they're in contact, is it?

[Expletive].

Update, 11:35 a.m.: I forgot to mention that Jones told the Times that Sandy Hook "may have happened," in the newspaper's words. This is a contradiction of the host's emphatic previous statements on the issue.