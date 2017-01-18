Future Tense newsletter: Worrisome new rules about raw NSA surveillance data.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

This week, the director of national intelligence and the attorney general issued new procedures making it much easier for government agencies to get raw National Security Agency surveillance data. Robyn Greene of New America’s Open Technology Institute warns that legal loopholes and lack of external oversight under the new procedure could lead to abuse of power.

Protecting student data: Chris Berdik writes about the importance of training teachers and school administrators to protect students’ personal data.

Anniversary of an internet uprising: Five years ago today, some major websites went dark to protests the Stop Online Piracy Act and the Protect IP Act—two bills that would have led some websites to be censored due to copyright infringement. Kerry Maeve Sheehan says that internet users should prepare to wield their influence again.

All eyes on Trump: Marcy Wheeler examines reports about a federal surveillance court’s purported rejection of a government application to spy on members of the Trump team as part of an investigation into ties with Russia.

Know before you go: Google Maps is starting to include parking information about destinations—for some users, at least.

