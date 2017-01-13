The Weird Science That Inspired Mary Shelley to Write Frankenstein

FROM SLATE, NEW AMERICA, AND ASU
The Weird Science That Inspired Mary Shelley
Frankenstein reflects a strange intellectual moment in history.
Frankenstein was, at the time of its publication, practically sui generis—a new kind of book, working around the edges of science and story. But if you look at the social and scientific thought surrounding its young creator, Mary Shelley, as she conceived and wrote this book in 1816, Frankenstein’s intensity and strangeness begin to make a new kind of sense. Here’s a short video introduction to Shelley’s influences.
