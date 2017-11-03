Kevin Spacey “Seeking Treatment” as Allegations of Predatory Behavior and Assault Multiply

A publicist for Kevin Spacey issued a statement to the New York Times on Thursday saying that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” even as more and more people have come forward with allegations of misconduct against him. Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp was the first to publicly accuse Spacey, alleging on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old. (Spacey has said that he does not remember the encounter but apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior.”)