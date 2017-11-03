Kevin Spacey “Seeking Treatment” as Allegations of Predatory Behavior and Assault Multiply
A publicist for Kevin Spacey issued a statement to the New York Times on Thursday saying that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” even as more and more people have come forward with allegations of misconduct against him. Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp was the first to publicly accuse Spacey, alleging on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old. (Spacey has said that he does not remember the encounter but apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior.”)
Over the course of this week, others have also spoken out to accuse Spacey of harassment, assault, and other inappropriate behavior. Here’s are the latest developments:
- Another man has come forward alleging that as a 14-year-old, he had a sexual relationship with Spacey. The man told Vulture that the relationship began “enthusiastically” in 1983 and ended with what he describes as an attempted rape. Spacey’s lawyer wrote that Spacey “absolutely denies the allegations.”
- At least eight employees and former employees who worked on House of Cards have anonymously accused Spacey of making the show a “toxic” work environment, according to a CNN report. Their allegations include “nonconsensual touching and crude comments” usually targeted at younger, male members of the crew, and one former production assistant for the show has accused Spacey of sexual assault. Production on Season 6 of the Netflix show has been suspended in light of Rapp’s allegation against Spacey, and Netflix told CNN that the company was unaware of the other accusations. Production company MRC says it has since established “an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew.”
- British police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault perpetreated by a 58-year-old man who is believed to be Spacey in connection with his time as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.
- Spacey’s brother, Randall Fowler, offered details to the Daily Mail about his and Spacey’s childhood, alleging that their father was a member of the American Nazi Party who physically and sexually abused him and Spacey when they were children.
- People connected to Spacey professionally are now distancing themselves from the actor. An Oscar campaign which would have promoted Spacey’s performance in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World has been altered to downplay Spacey’s involvement, according to Variety. Spacey has also reportedly been dropped by his publicist, Staci Wolfe, and by the talent agency CAA.