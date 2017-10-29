Actor Anthony Rapp Alleges Kevin Spacey Made a Sexual Advance Toward Him When He Was 14 Years Old

Actor Anthony Rapp has come forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old, BuzzFeed reports. Rapp, currently starring in Star Trek: Discovery, was a child actor in the Broadway production of George Furth’s Precious Sons in 1986 when he met Spacey, who was appearing that year in a revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night. According to Rapp, Spacey befriended him at an after show party; when they ran into each other at a later event, Spacey took Rapp and a 17-year-old friend of his to the Limelight, then invited him to a party at his apartment a few days later. (Rapp’s mother had relocated to New York with him during the run of the play, but he sometimes went to work events on his own.) Rapp says he went to the party, but since he was the only child in an apartment full of adults, got bored and ended up watching TV alone in the bedroom. At the end of the night, after the other guests had left, Rapp alleges that Spacey picked him up, placed him on the bed, and lay down on top of him, forcing Rapp to push him off. Spacey, now 58, was 26 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Rapp told BuzzFeed he’s never doubted Spacey’s intentions: