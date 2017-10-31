Netflix Halts Production on House of Cards Season 6

Who would have predicted a show called House of Cards would be so fragile? Netflix and MRC have announced that they are now suspending production on the show’s sixth season in light of recent allegations of misconduct against star Kevin Spacey. Actor Anthony Rapp came forward on Sunday to accuse Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances toward him when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was just 14. (Spacey has said that he does not remember the encounter but apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior.”)