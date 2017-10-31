Netflix Halts Production on House of Cards Season 6 “Until Further Notice”
Who would have predicted a show called House of Cards would be so fragile? Netflix and MRC have announced that they are now suspending production on the show’s sixth season in light of recent allegations of misconduct against star Kevin Spacey. Actor Anthony Rapp came forward on Sunday to accuse Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances toward him when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was just 14. (Spacey has said that he does not remember the encounter but apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior.”)
The cast and crew of House of Cards were reportedly informed on Tuesday morning that production on the show would be halted “until further notice” to give Netflix and MRC “time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” according to a joint statement the companies gave to Deadline. The new season was expected to debut in 2018.
Netflix had previously announced that Season 6 would be House of Cards’ last, though the decision to end the show has apparently been “in the works since the summer” and predates Rapp’s accusations. We’ll have to wait and see what this development means for the House of Cards spinoffs that are in the works.