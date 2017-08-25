Alec Baldwin Returns to SNL, But Kenan Thompson’s “Blacks for Trump” Guy Steals the Show

Still taken from the video

Saturday Night Live’s special summer editions of Weekend Update continue, and each installment makes a compelling case for the off-season experiment: There is simply too much fodder for comedy—dark comedy though it may be—for SNL’s writers to wait until the show’s return in the fall. Case in point: This week’s episode began with a cold open starring (the Emmy-nominated) Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump at his rally in Phoenix.

Given the pace of Trump’s scandals, there’s a lot to squeeze in here. First, a quick joke about Trump’s unfortunate eclipse-peeking incident on Monday (“A lot of people don’t know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse”), then on to his self-victimization, his continued attacks on the media, and his rewriting of history. “As we all know, there was a tragic victim who came out of Charlottesville,” said Baldwin-as-Trump. “Me.”

Advertisement

