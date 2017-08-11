Bill Hader Unveils His Anthony Scaramucci Impression on SNL’s Summer Edition of Weekend Update

There is so much fodder for comedy in the Trump administration right now that Saturday Night Live couldn’t even wait for its new season to get in on the joke. On Thursday, NBC aired its first of three primetime specials, Weekend Update: Summer Edition, to catch up on everything the show has missed during this very hectic summer. Hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost wasted no time in getting to SNL’s biggest missed opportunity of all, wondering: “How did we at SNL miss Anthony Scaramucci? He was like Christmas in July. Actually, he was like Chanukkah in July, because he was around for about a week, and it’s a miracle he lasted that long.”