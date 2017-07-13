Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Nominees, With Saturday Night Live and Westworld Leading the Pack

Will Heath/NBC

The nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards are upon us, with Westworld and Saturday Night Live tied for most-nominated shows of 2017 at 22 each. (Place your bets now for how long you think it will take for the president to claim credit for SNL’s many nominations on Twitter.) HBO was once again the most-nominated network, bolstered by the Television Academy’s recognition of shows like Big Little Lies, Veep and The Night Of. First-time nominees in the acting categories include Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us, Claire Foy for The Crown and Donald Glover for Atlanta.

The 2017 Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 17 and hosted by Stephen Colbert, who is also among this year’s nominees. Below, you'll find a list of nominations in the major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series



Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor—Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor—Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Series