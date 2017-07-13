 List of 2017 Emmy Award nominees.

July 13 2017 12:43 PM

Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Nominees, With Saturday Night Live and Westworld Leading the Pack

Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon were both nominated for their performances on Saturday Night Live this season.

Will Heath/NBC

The nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards are upon us, with Westworld and Saturday Night Live tied for most-nominated shows of 2017 at 22 each. (Place your bets now for how long you think it will take for the president to claim credit for SNL’s many nominations on Twitter.) HBO was once again the most-nominated network, bolstered by the Television Academy’s recognition of shows like Big Little Lies, Veep and The Night Of. First-time nominees in the acting categories include Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us, Claire Foy for The Crown and Donald Glover for Atlanta.

The 2017 Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 17 and hosted by Stephen Colbert, who is also among this year’s nominees. Below, you'll find a list of nominations in the major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor—Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor—Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress—Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

