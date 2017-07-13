Carrie Fisher Received a Well-Deserved Posthumous Emmy Nomination
One of the highlights of this year's Emmy nominations is a posthumous nomination for the late, great Carrie Fisher for one of her last-ever roles. Fisher, who died at the end of 2016, was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mia, the cantankerous, fiercely funny mother of Rob (Rob Delaney) in the third season of Amazon’s Catastrophe. Fisher finished filming her scenes for the sixth and final episode in the season just a week before her death in December, making it one of her last onscreen roles. (Fisher also will appear in her iconic role as Princess Leia for Star Wars: Episode VIII later this year.)
Fisher has been nominated for an Emmy twice before. In 2008, she was nominated for another guest-starring role, as Rosemary Howard on 30 Rock in one of the show’s greatest episodes. She received another nomination in 2011 for her HBO special Wishful Drinking.
The cast of Catastrophe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.
Congratulations to the late Carrie Fisher on her #Emmys nom for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. #ConsiderAmazon #Catastrophe pic.twitter.com/nURlvvAa9J— Catastrophe (@catastrophe_tv) July 13, 2017
Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination @robdelaney @catastrophe_tv https://t.co/BfYHVGjWW8— Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 13, 2017
Mom... https://t.co/rva62AURfq— rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 13, 2017