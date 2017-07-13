Carrie Fisher Received a Well-Deserved Posthumous Emmy Nomination

One of the highlights of this year's Emmy nominations is a posthumous nomination for the late, great Carrie Fisher for one of her last-ever roles. Fisher, who died at the end of 2016, was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mia, the cantankerous, fiercely funny mother of Rob (Rob Delaney) in the third season of Amazon’s Catastrophe. Fisher finished filming her scenes for the sixth and final episode in the season just a week before her death in December, making it one of her last onscreen roles. (Fisher also will appear in her iconic role as Princess Leia for Star Wars: Episode VIII later this year.)