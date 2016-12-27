How Carrie Fisher Helped Give 30 Rock One of Its Greatest Episodes

Anne Joyce/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In it, Fisher plays Rosemary Howard, Liz Lemon’s (Tiny Fey) heroine, one of the first female TV comedy writers. Liz invites Rosemary to be a guest writer on Liz’s show, TGS. Rosemary joins up and immediately starts causing trouble, pushing Liz—who has recently accepted a “Followship Award”—to push the boundaries, to stand up to the man, to take on race by having one of the white actors do black face: Hey, they would have done it back in Rosemary’s day! Rosemary wheedles her way into Jack Donaghy’s (Alec Baldwin) office, where she tells the head of NBC her ambitions. Jack tells Liz to fire her. Liz threatens to quit instead. Jack fires them both. Liz goes home with Rosemary, riled up and aflame with rebellion, and is rapidly disillusioned. Rosemary is a broke alcoholic living in a rodent-infested apartment in Little Chechnya, stuck in the past, barely surviving on her principles. (Fisher handles all these character swerves with casual aplomb: She’s wonderfully laid back at the beginning, convincingly hepped up and spazzy by the end.) Liz sees in Rosemary an alternate future and runs from it as fast as she can, right back to Jack Donaghy, forsaking destitution and righteousness to embrace endless artistic compromises that people will get to see and that will keep Liz safely ensconced on the Upper West Side.

“Rosemary’s Baby” is a near perfect episode of 30 Rock and not just for Fisher’s storyline: This is the episode that includes a B storyline with Alec Baldwin’s bravura monologue as Tracy Jordan’s entire family and the sage, oddly applicable piece of advice to “never go with a hippie to a second location.” But it’s Rosemary’s storyline that gets right to the heart of 30 Rock, its unsentimental flaying of the ridiculous, uproarious compromises required of thinking working women.

Simply by being played by Carrie Fisher, Rosemary Howard gets layers.