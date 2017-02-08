Kate McKinnon Will Play Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus Reboot, Of Course

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kate McKinnon is having a busy few months. The Emmy-winning actress has spent the new year developing new characters on SNL, including the recent debut of her excellent Betsy DeVos impression, and she’s also building on the success of her breakout Ghostbusters performance. In December of last year, McKinnon was confirmed to play the main part of a magical lunch lady in Amblin Entertainment’s The Lunch Witch. And in keeping with the supernatural theme, she’s just signed on to another enchanting project: Netflix’s Magic School Bus.

McKinnon is set to voice the main role of Ms. Frizzle in the upcoming reboot, and she’s the perfect spiritual successor for the character, taking the reins from another ingenious sketch comic, Lily Tomlin. The animated series originally ran from 1994-97, making this update only the latest in a long line of Netflix-engineered exercises in nostalgia—which may or may not be necessary, depending on whom you ask.

Advertisement

