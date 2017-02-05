Go Back to the ’80s With This Stranger Things Season 2 Teaser

A teaser for the second season of Stranger Things aired on the Super Bowl this weekend, and it promises to be even more of a Spielberg pastiche than the first season. The teaser quotes Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, dresses one of the characters like Indiana Jones, and features the kind of Halloween costumes that could drive someone to throw a tantrum over an all-female Ghostbusters reboot years later. (That last movie isn’t Spielberg, but it’s not like they were gonna do Hook.) Still, sometimes a Spielberg pastiche is exactly what you’re looking for, and Netflix’s is lovingly done. For reference, here’s the clip from Close Encounters of the Third Kind: