Deadpool Is an Oscar Contender, and It’s Got a “For Your Consideration” Ad to Prove It

The unlikeliest dark-red horse in this year’s Oscar race is Deadpool, the foul-mouthed superhero movie whose nomination for awards from the Directors Guild , the Writers Guild , and the Producers Guild puts it several steps ahead of previously presumed contenders like Martin Scorsese’s Silence. Star Ryan Reynolds has promised “ the world’s most ridiculous reaction video ” if the film is actually nominated for an Oscar, but until then, there’s this tongue-in-cheek take on “For Your Consideration” ads, which, like the movie’s off-color satire of superhero movies not-so-subtly doubles as the real thing.

Sending up the tradition of selling Oscar movies to academy voters by stressing their difficult level, the mock-FYC video touts the “600 lbs. of chimichangas” and “4 pairs of assless chaps” that went into the production; if you’ve seen Deadpool, you will recognize the tacit assumption that anything involving a reference to butts is hilarious. But then it goes on to reference the real-life difficulty of getting the movie made, the “42 rejection letters from Fox” and the “1 leaked video” that jump-started the character’s fanbase and helped rescue the movie from development hell. With a budget of around $60 million and a worldwide gross of over $780 million, Deadpool is a tremendous success story by any standard, but an Oscar nomination would be the unlikeliest success of all.