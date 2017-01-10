Deadpool Is Among the 10 PGA Nominees for Best Picture, Making It a Legitimate Oscar Contender

Joe Lederer/20th Century Fox

The apparently robust campaign for Deadpool to emerge as an Oscar player scored another victory as the Producers Guild of America (PGA) named the film among its Top 10 of the year. The guild, which crosses over significantly in membership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tends to be one of the better Oscar predictors—it’s only missed one Best Picture nominee in each of the last three years—and considering Deadpool also netted a surprise WGA nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay last week, its selection certainly positions the film as a serious (if still relatively unlikely) contender.

Considering the group rarely matches up perfectly with the Academy, all hope is not lost for those contending films looked over by the PGA. They include Jeff Nichols’ historical drama Loving, which was cited by the WGA; Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford’s stylish thriller which received boosts this week from the Golden Globes and BAFTA; and Silence, Martin Scorsese’s well-received religious epic, which has struggled to gain traction with awards groups thus far. However, since the Academy can choose anywhere from five to 10 films for its Best Picture lineup, it's safe to say that those not shortlisted here have an uphill climb.

Below are the 10 films nominated for Best Picture by the PGA.