Arrival and Lion Get an Awards-Season Boost From the Directors Guild’s Nominations

Jan Thijs/Paramount

The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominees for its feature film award. They are Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival).

Given that all of the movies were also on the list of 10 released by the Producers Guild of America, this makes them increasingly likely to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, if not necessarily locks for Best Director, since the DGA and Oscar voters often don’t line up precisely. While the academy and the DGA agreed on four of five slots last year, the DGA picked The Martian’s Ridley Scott while the Oscars favored Room’s Lenny Abrahamson.



Advertisement



Nominated for best first-time director were Davis—who immediately becomes the favorite in that category—along with Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), Tim Miller (Deadpool), Nate Parker (The Birth of a Nation), and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane). Parker, of course, has been widely excluded from awards-season consideration and barely visible since the movie’s release was dogged by his involvement in an alleged sexual assault in 2001, but DGA voters evidently didn’t consider that a deal breaker. As with the PGA nominations, the surprising inclusion of Deadpool continues to make it a dark horse candidate for Oscar recognition.



It’s also worth noting that earlier today, the San Diego State Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film released its annual report on the state of the film industry and found that the percentage of women directing films in the domestic top 205 for box office actually dropped in 2016, down from 9 to only 7 percent. “It is remarkable that with all of the attention and talk over the last couple of years in the business and the film industry, the numbers actually declined,” the center’s Martha Lauzen told Variety. “Clearly the current remedies aren’t working.” Like the movie nominations, the DGA’s nominees for television direction, announced yesterday, included only one woman among the 11 directors cited.

The complete list of Directors Guild nominations, as provided by the DGA:

