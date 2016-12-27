Twenty-Four Questions Raised By Cinnabon’s Regrettable Tweet About Carrie Fisher

Cinnabon/Twitter

The death of Carrie Fisher Tuesday brought a torrent of reactions from grief-stricken fans all over the world. But for Atlanta-based sugar-merchants Cinnabon, the opportunity to promote their Cinnabon® Classic Roll was too much to resist. So they mourned Carrie Fisher … the Cinnabon Way!

It immediately became clear that this tweet was going to be an all-time classic episode of Everybody Hates Interacting With Brands, one that will no doubt live in infamy alongside “A Very SpaghettiOs Pearl Harbor,” “Remember 9/11? AT&T Does,” and “US Airways Presents: Cavalcade of Model Airplane Pornography.” Cinnabon deleted the tweet shortly after posting, and late on Tuesday night, tweeted an apology:

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

