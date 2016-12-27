Actress Carrie Fisher, Beloved as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Has Died

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that 2016 will continue to be the bearer of sad news until the very bitter end: Carrie Fisher, beloved as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise as well as many other notable roles, has died at 60. The news comes just days after Fisher suffered a heart attack while flying and was admitted into intensive care over the holiday weekend. Word of her condition spread quickly then, with many friends and fans sharing their love and support for the actress, who recently reprised her character in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII. Yesterday her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, tweeted that Fisher was in stable condition.