Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Many More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Others Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher
The news of Carrie Fisher’s death, hopefully the final devastating twist of 2016, has hit Hollywood hard. An accomplished actress and enormously talented writer—not to mention the daughter of Debbie Reynolds—Fisher was an industry staple. Here are some of the many celebrities already taking to social media to express their grief and reckon with this heartbreaking loss, beginning with a few members of her Star Wars family:
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
George Lucas on Carrie Fisher: pic.twitter.com/ehR0cBE2lX— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016
Princess Leia, @carrieffisher now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/sFSy9UmvYY— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016
Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse.— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
Carrie was an incredible person. I feel lucky I got to know her, and heartbroken.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 27, 2016
And of course, many other remembrances continue to pour in:
When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016
Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. 💔— Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016
Not Carrie Fisher. Just. Not. Carrie Fisher.— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016
Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too.— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016
Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it"
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
The Princess stole my heart at age 7. Anybody who knows me knows #CarrieFisher was my first love. I thrilled to the adventures of #princessleia in the @starwars movies, but from '77 to '84, I was in love with Carrie Fisher herself. My bedroom was filled with Carrie Fisher pictures from any movie she was ever in (including Polaroids I took off the TV when #thebluesbrothers hit cable). I was jealous of Paul Simon when he was dating Carrie Fisher and wouldn't listen to his music until they split up. I paid to see Carrie Fisher and #chevychase in Under the Rainbow nine times when it was in theaters (mostly because Carrie Fisher was in underwear in one scene). In childhood, I committed myself to Carrie Fisher without ever meeting her the way novice Nuns commit themselves to Christ without meeting Him. Decades later, I got to tell her this when Carrie Fisher and @jaymewes were in a station wagon on the set of #jayandsilentbobstrikeback. She was gracious about hearing it for the zillionth time from the zillionth man or woman who grew up idolizing her, but wickedly added "I'm glad to know I helped you find your light saber." And with that, she stopped being Carrie Fisher to me and just became Carrie. That's the Carrie I'll always remember: the dutiful standard-bearer of childhood dreams with a the wicked sense of humor and a way with words. She didn't want to get paid for her role in @jayandsilentbob Strike Back; instead, she asked that we buy her these antique beaver chairs. Her reason: "Beaver seems an appropriate currency for this movie." When she was a guest on Season 1 of our @hulu show #Spoilers, Carrie curled up in the throne like she belonged there. And she did: after all, she was royalty. As a boy, I dreamed of marrying Carrie Fisher. As a young filmmaker, I dreamed of casting Carrie Fisher. As an adult, I dreamed of being as sharp-witted and prepossessed as Carrie Fisher. And now that Carrie Fisher is gone, I'll dream of my friend Carrie - whose entire magnificent career I was lucky enough to witness, whose honesty made me a better person, and whose spirit - like The Force - will be with us always. Goodnight, Sweet Princess...
ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016
And before you "well, actually" me, I Meant #RIF for #CarrieFisher. My fellow nerds will know.— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) December 27, 2016
Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet.
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016
Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EqO46xiLIQ— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP— h (@halsey) December 27, 2016
Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.— graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016
Love you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/RS57icVPdT— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) December 27, 2016
She was the kindest coolest smartest and most encouraging person I ever met in Hollywood. I adored her. Goodbye Carrie. #CarrieFisher— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) December 27, 2016
So so sad to hear about the death of Carrie Fisher. 2016 has taught us one hell of a lesson.. don't take anyone for granted! Hurry up 2017!!— Josh Devine (@JoshDevineDrums) December 27, 2016
We’ll continue to update this post as more tributes emerge.
