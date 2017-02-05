 Live tweets about the Super Bowl from top sports writers.

What Twitter’s Smartest Culture and Sports Writers Are Saying About the Super Bowl

What Twitter’s Smartest Culture and Sports Writers Are Saying About the Super Bowl

Slate
Sports Nut
The stadium scene.
Feb. 5 2017 5:40 PM

The Super Bowl of Social Media

What Twitter’s smartest culture and sports writers are saying about the Falcons, the Patriots, the commercials, and Lady Gaga.

182453552-tom-brady-of-the-new-england-patriots-is-congratulated
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is congratulated by Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Sunday night in Houston, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will battle for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and will join forces to distract America from Donald Trump. During the game—and during the beer commercials and Lady Gaga's halftime show—you can follow along with our curated lists of the nation's best culture and sports writers. It stands to reason that the sports folks will stay focused on Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and the action on the field. Will our nation's finest culture minds keep their eyes on the game or will their attentions be directed elsewhere? Watch the columns below to find out.