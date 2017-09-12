 Represent recaps Insecure’s Season 2 finale.

Slate Represent Has a Spoiler-Filled Discussion About Insecure’s Emotional Season Finale

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Sept. 12 2017 10:16 AM

The Insecure Recap Edition

We have a spoiler-filled discussion about the emotional Season 2 ending of Issa Rae’s hit show.

Issa Rae in Insecure.
Issa Rae on Insecure.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by HBO.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha is joined by Veralyn Williams, a Slate producer, and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, for a spoiler-filled discussion about the Insecure Season 2 finale.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Robin M. Boylorn is an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.