Slate Represent Has a Spoiler-Filled Discussion About Insecure’s Emotional Season Finale

The Insecure Recap Edition
We have a spoiler-filled discussion about the emotional Season 2 ending of Issa Rae’s hit show.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha is joined by Veralyn Williams, a Slate producer, and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, for a spoiler-filled discussion about the Insecure Season 2 finale.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Aisha’s evaluation of the finale in Slate: Insecure Season 2 Was All About the Awkward, Messy In-Between Stages of Life
- Issa Rae explains why Insecure is not made “for dudes” or “white people”
- Director Melina Matsoukas pivots from Beyoncé videos to must-see TV
- On previous episodes of Represent, Aisha’s conversations with Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, and Insecure writer and showrunner Prentice Penny
- The Represent Rose, our series of (black) Bachelorette recaps with Veralyn and Robin
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli