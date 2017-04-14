 Prentice Penny on Insecure and his new TruTV lifestyle series Upscale.

Showrunner Prentice Penny Explains Why Choosing Writers for Insecure Was Like Assembling the Avengers

April 14 2017 1:01 PM

Insecure Showrunner Prentice Penny

On the hit HBO comedy, how he got his start, and his new lifestyle series Upscale.

Prentice Penny

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via truTV.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to writer and showrunner Prentice Penny about his work on the hit HBO series Insecure and his new TruTV lifestyle series Upscale.

Last week, we talked to Marlee Matlin about her amazing career and work as an advocate for deaf and disability representation, and we used an outdated term to refer to people with hearing loss that has been rejected by many in the Deaf community. Thanks to all the readers and listeners who pointed this out—that’s how we all learn and do better. For more information, check out the National Association of the Deaf’s FAQ, which explains why “hearing impaired” is no longer an accepted term.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.