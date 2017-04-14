Showrunner Prentice Penny Explains Why Choosing Writers for Insecure Was Like Assembling the Avengers

Last week, we talked to Marlee Matlin about her amazing career and work as an advocate for deaf and disability representation, and we used an outdated term to refer to people with hearing loss that has been rejected by many in the Deaf community. Thanks to all the readers and listeners who pointed this out—that’s how we all learn and do better. For more information, check out the National Association of the Deaf’s FAQ, which explains why “hearing impaired” is no longer an accepted term.