Director Zoe Lister-Jones Explains Why Her New Indie Comedy Had an All-Female Production Crew

Band Aid Director and Star Zoe Lister-Jones
On her new indie comedy, music as couple’s therapy, and why she employed an all-female production crew.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Zoe Lister-Jones about writing, directing, and starring in her new indie comedy Band Aid. But first, Slate producer Veralyn Williams makes a compelling case for why the recently canceled Sense8 deserved another season.
Check out:
- Netflix announced Thursday that Sense8 had been canceled after two seasons
- June Thomas on why Sense8 was the most overlooked show of 2015 in Slate
- June’s review of Season 2 of Sense8
- Band Aid, now playing in IFC theaters
- Billboard’s look at the music in Band Aid
- Aisha interviewing Lynn Nottage about her Pulitzer Prize–winning Broadway play, Sweat on The Gist
- Our interview with the stars of Underground, another great show that was canceled this week
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli