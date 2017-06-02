 Band Aid director Zoe Lister-Jones on her new indie comedy and all-female production crew.

Director Zoe Lister-Jones Explains Why Her New Indie Comedy Had an All-Female Production Crew

Director Zoe Lister-Jones Explains Why Her New Indie Comedy Had an All-Female Production Crew

June 2 2017 10:37 AM

Band Aid Director and Star Zoe Lister-Jones

On her new indie comedy, music as couple’s therapy, and why she employed an all-female production crew.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Zoe Lister-Jones about writing, directing, and starring in her new indie comedy Band Aid. But first, Slate producer Veralyn Williams makes a compelling case for why the recently canceled Sense8 deserved another season.

