The Stars of Underground on Challenging the Depictions of Slavery We’re Used To

Underground’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann
The stars of the hit WGN series talk challenging the usual depictions of slavery on screen.
On this episode of Represent, producer Veralyn Williams steps into the interviewer’s chair and talks to the stars of WGN’s Underground, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann. And in a new segment, Recognize, Slate Managing Producer June Thomas makes the case for Carly Hughes’ character from American Housewife as more than just another shallow lesbian sidekick.
Check out:
- The shows June Thomas fell in love with last year, including American Housewife
- The book that was Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s Bible while filming Underground: Bullwhip Days: The Slaves Remember
- More information on the Gullah/Geechee Nation
- Lucy Pearl, the 1999 group that Underground co-composer Raphael Saadiq belonged to
- John Legend’s original song for Season 2, “In America”
- Aisha’s podcast picks for screening politics in Hollywood
