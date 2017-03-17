 Underground stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann on their hit WGN series.

The Stars of Underground on Challenging the Depictions of Slavery We’re Used To

March 17 2017 11:36 AM

Underground’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann

The stars of the hit WGN series talk challenging the usual depictions of slavery on screen.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Underground
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Steve Dietl/WGN America.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, producer Veralyn Williams steps into the interviewer’s chair and talks to the stars of WGN’s Underground, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann. And in a new segment, Recognize, Slate Managing Producer June Thomas makes the case for Carly Hughes’ character from American Housewife as more than just another shallow lesbian sidekick.

Check out:

