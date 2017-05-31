Lynn Nottage on Her Pulitzer-Winning Play Sweat

 Lynn Nottage on her adventures in the Rust Belt.

May 31 2017 7:25 PM

Guest host Aisha Harris with playwright Lynn Nottage.

Reading, Pennsylvania is the poorest city of its size in the United States. It’s also where Lynn Nottage did most of her research for the Pulitzer-winning Broadway show, Sweat. Nottage talks with guest host Aisha Harris about the different kinds of working class in America, and how to maintain empathy when talking with people quite different from yourself.

In the Spiel, why calling something a “woman problem” misses the point.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.