Lynn Nottage on Her Pulitzer-Winning Play Sweat

A Playwright in the Rust Belt
Lynn Nottage on her Pulitzer Prize–winning Broadway show Sweat.
Listen to Episode 754 of Slate’s The Gist:
Reading, Pennsylvania is the poorest city of its size in the United States. It’s also where Lynn Nottage did most of her research for the Pulitzer-winning Broadway show, Sweat. Nottage talks with guest host Aisha Harris about the different kinds of working class in America, and how to maintain empathy when talking with people quite different from yourself.
In the Spiel, why calling something a “woman problem” misses the point.
