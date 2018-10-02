 John McWhorter on the Southern accent.

Why Do Southerners Talk Like That?

Why Do Southerners Talk Like That?

Slate
Lexicon Valley
A show about the mysteries of English.
Oct. 2 2018 10:35 AM

Why Do Southerners Talk Like That?

Dissecting the distinct features that make up Southern speech.

1400x1400_podcastart_lexiconvalley_slateplus

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 145:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feed DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

In this episode, John dissects the distinct features that make up Southern speech.

You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.