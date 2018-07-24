All About the Letter T

Tee Time
What the French Canadian version of The Flintstones can teach us about the letter T.
John McWhorter offers a thoroughgoing take on the letter T.
Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 140:
Advertisement
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Listen to Lexicon Valley via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
You'll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:
Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.