 John McWhorter and Mark Ward on the King James Bible.

The King James Bible: an Accidental Sanctity

The King James Bible: an Accidental Sanctity

Slate
Lexicon Valley
A show about the mysteries of English.
Dec. 12 2017 10:00 AM

An Accidental Sanctity

Biblical scholar Mark Ward discusses his forthcoming book, Authorized: The Use and Misuse of the King James Bible.

1400x1400_podcastart_lexiconvalley_slateplus

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 124:

Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed Download ∙ Play in another tab

Advertisement

Biblical scholar Mark Ward discusses his forthcoming book, Authorized: The Use and Misuse of the King James Bible, with John McWhorter.

You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.