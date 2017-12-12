The King James Bible: an Accidental Sanctity

An Accidental Sanctity
Biblical scholar Mark Ward discusses his forthcoming book, Authorized: The Use and Misuse of the King James Bible.
Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 124:
Advertisement
Biblical scholar Mark Ward discusses his forthcoming book, Authorized: The Use and Misuse of the King James Bible, with John McWhorter.
You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:
Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.