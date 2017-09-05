Do Languages Simplify Over Time?

 Do languages get simpler over time?

Sept. 5 2017 1:13 PM

Old English was arguably more complicated than Modern English. Is that true of all languages?

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 117:

It’s a common belief that languages inevitably get simpler over time. John McWhorter says that simply isn’t true.

