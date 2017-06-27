Why Is the Verb “to Be” Irregular in So Many Languages?

The Eccentric Irregularity of Being
The enduring unusualness of the verb to be.
Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 112:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:
In this episode, John McWhorter explores the enduring eccentricity of the verb to be.
Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.