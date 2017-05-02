 John McWhorter with Deborah Tannen on the language of women’s friendships.

May 2 2017

The Language of Female Friendships

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 108:

John McWhorter discusses communication styles with linguist Deborah Tannen, author of You’re the Only One I Can Tell: Inside the Language of Women’s Friendships.

