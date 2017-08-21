 Sports after Charlottesville, the WNBA, and Texas high school football on Hang Up and Listen.

Former NFL Player Hamza Abdullah Wants You to Cancel Your NFL Game Pass

Former NFL Player Hamza Abdullah Wants You to Cancel Your NFL Game Pass

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
Aug. 21 2017 7:32 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Blackin’ Out the NFL and the Sun Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on sports after Charlottesville, the WNBA, and Texas high school football.

160606_HUAL_PodcastArt_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in another tab

Advertisement

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by ESPN columnist Howard Bryant and former NFL player Hamza Abdullah to discuss sports after the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence and what the tensions say about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. ESPN writer Mechelle Voepel and Pat Borzi of MinnPost.com join the show to talk about the dominance of the Minnesota Lynx, the best team in sports right now. Finally, director Adam Hootnick discusses his new film, What Carter Lost, about the combustive intersection of race, education, football, and crime at a Texas high school in 1988.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Quaker Oats:

Stefan’s Quaker Oats: Chronicling the statues of the biggest jerks in sports, including George Steinbrenner, Woody Hayes, and Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Max’s Quaker Oats: I was a preteen English soccer mascot.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan is joined by Mike Pesca to chat about their favorite MLB nicknames. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Efim Shapiro and Dan Bloom.

Our intern is Max Cohen.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.