Former NFL Player Hamza Abdullah Wants You to Cancel Your NFL Game Pass

Hang Up and Listen: The Blackin’ Out the NFL and the Sun Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on sports after Charlottesville, the WNBA, and Texas high school football.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by ESPN columnist Howard Bryant and former NFL player Hamza Abdullah to discuss sports after the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence and what the tensions say about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. ESPN writer Mechelle Voepel and Pat Borzi of MinnPost.com join the show to talk about the dominance of the Minnesota Lynx, the best team in sports right now. Finally, director Adam Hootnick discusses his new film, What Carter Lost, about the combustive intersection of race, education, football, and crime at a Texas high school in 1988.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Hamza Abdullah on Twitter.
- Follow Howard Bryant on Twitter.
- Black pastors and the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP have called for a boycott of the NFL.
- White NFL players Chris Long and Justin Britt supported black teammates in protest during the national anthem.
- New York City police officers rallied in support of Colin Kaepernick this weekend.
- Josh Levin’s Slate cover story on how Colin Kaepernick has already won.
- An interview with Hamza Abdullah and his brother Husain on life after the NFL and their activism.
- Hamza Abdullah’s 2013 Twitter tirade attacking the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell.
- Follow Pat Borzi on Twitter and read his recent article on the Minnesota Lynx’s veteran star Lindsay Whalen.
- Follow Mechelle Voepel on Twitter and read her article on how good the Lynx are.
- The Lynx won a game by 59 points last week.
- WNBA stars play abroad in the offseason to improve on their meager domestic salaries.
- On Deadspin, Lyndsey D’Arcangelo explored why women’s college basketball fans don’t follow their favorite players to the WNBA.
- Follow Adam Hootnick on Twitter.
- What Carter Lost debuts on ESPN on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.
- Read an interview with Hootnick in the Dallas Observer.
- The Dallas Morning News reviewed What Carter Lost.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Quaker Oats:
Stefan’s Quaker Oats: Chronicling the statues of the biggest jerks in sports, including George Steinbrenner, Woody Hayes, and Shoeless Joe Jackson.
Max’s Quaker Oats: I was a preteen English soccer mascot.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan is joined by Mike Pesca to chat about their favorite MLB nicknames. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Efim Shapiro and Dan Bloom.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.