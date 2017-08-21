Former NFL Player Hamza Abdullah Wants You to Cancel Your NFL Game Pass

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by ESPN columnist Howard Bryant and former NFL player Hamza Abdullah to discuss sports after the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence and what the tensions say about Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. ESPN writer Mechelle Voepel and Pat Borzi of MinnPost.com join the show to talk about the dominance of the Minnesota Lynx, the best team in sports right now. Finally, director Adam Hootnick discusses his new film, What Carter Lost, about the combustive intersection of race, education, football, and crime at a Texas high school in 1988.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Quaker Oats:

Stefan’s Quaker Oats: Chronicling the statues of the biggest jerks in sports, including George Steinbrenner, Woody Hayes, and Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Max’s Quaker Oats: I was a preteen English soccer mascot.

Podcast production and edit by Efim Shapiro and Dan Bloom.

Our intern is Max Cohen.