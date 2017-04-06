What Happens After Republicans Nuke the Filibuster?

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Dana Stevens discuss Democrats filibustering Neil Gorsuch, human rights under the Trump presidency, and conflicts of interest.

Emily chatters about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ review of consent decrees and the 7th Circuit’s landmark anti-gay discrimination decision in Hively v. Ivy Tech.

John chatters about a Dick Cavett interview with pianist Oscar Peterson.

Dana chatters about The new Netflix documentary Five Came Back, an adaptation of Mark Harris’ book of the same name about Hollywood directors in World War II.

