What Happens After Republicans Nuke the Filibuster?

The “Crossing Many Lines” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the end of the filibuster, human rights under the Trump presidency, and conflicts of interest.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Dana Stevens discuss Democrats filibustering Neil Gorsuch, human rights under the Trump presidency, and conflicts of interest.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Jim Newell writes in Slate: “Never Forget Merrick Garland”
- Gregory Korte writes in USA Today: “Trump’s meeting with Egyptian leader to push human rights to the background”
- Carol Morello writes in the Washington Post: “Rex Tillerson skips State Department’s annual announcement on human rights, alarming advocates”
- Libby Nelson writes in Vox: “Why Jared Kushner’s conflicts of interest matter”
- Richard Painter, Norman Eisen, and Virginia Canter write in USA Today: “Ethics laws will sideline Jared and Ivanka: Experts”
Emily chatters about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ review of consent decrees and the 7th Circuit’s landmark anti-gay discrimination decision in Hively v. Ivy Tech.
John chatters about a Dick Cavett interview with pianist Oscar Peterson.
Dana chatters about The new Netflix documentary Five Came Back, an adaptation of Mark Harris’ book of the same name about Hollywood directors in World War II.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.