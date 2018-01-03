Help! My Fiancé Keeps Finding Ways to Cancel Our Wedding.

Dear Prudence: The “Eternally Engaged” Edition
My fiancé has been putting off our wedding for five years. Help!
This week, we’ve got another batch of some of our trickiest questions of the past year.
- I’ve been engaged for five years with no wedding in sight.
- What do I say to strangers who tell me I’m “not dark enough” to be from my home country?
- Can I date my ex-stepbrother?
- I’m terrified of the doll my wife made for our kid—can I say something?
- My husband gets furious when I talk about bodily functions at the dinner table—should I stop?
Listen now:
