Help! My Friend Keeps Borrowing Money and Never Pays Me Back.

Dec. 27 2017 11:31 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Personal ATM” Edition

I’ve given my friend thousands of dollars, and she keeps asking for more. Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by iStock.

This week we’re revisiting some of the thorniest questions of the past year. First up: I keep lending my friend money, and she never pays me back. How can I get my kids to be better with money? I love my daughter-in-law, so why doesn’t my son want me talking to her? My employee annoys everyone, but technically isn’t doing anything wrong—what should I do? And finally: My boyfriend has refused to stock toilet paper since I bought him a bidet.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

