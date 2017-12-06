 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Dirty Secret” edition.

Help! Should I Confess My Affair if I’m Going to Break Up With My Boyfriend Anyway?

Dec. 6 2017 8:05 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Dirty Secret” Edition

I cheated on my partner, but I want to break up for other reasons. Do I need to come clean? Help!

Advice enthusiast and diversity consultant Valerie Aurora joins for a discussion of keeping your Christmas costumes away from Thanksgiving and affordable alternatives to therapy.

Then onto your letters! First up: My best friends are growing closer and leaving me behind. Should I tell my boyfriend I had an affair even though we’re breaking up anyway? I just found out that a former co-worker who assaulted me changed his name and became a doctor—should I report his violent behavior to his work?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com.

Read Prudie's Slate columns here.

