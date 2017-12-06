Help! Should I Confess My Affair if I’m Going to Break Up With My Boyfriend Anyway?

Dear Prudence: The “Dirty Secret” Edition
I cheated on my partner, but I want to break up for other reasons. Do I need to come clean? Help!
Advice enthusiast and diversity consultant Valerie Aurora joins for a discussion of keeping your Christmas costumes away from Thanksgiving and affordable alternatives to therapy.
Then onto your letters! First up: My best friends are growing closer and leaving me behind. Should I tell my boyfriend I had an affair even though we’re breaking up anyway? I just found out that a former co-worker who assaulted me changed his name and became a doctor—should I report his violent behavior to his work?
Listen now:
Read Prudie's Slate columns here.