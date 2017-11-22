Help! I Don’t Want My Clumsy Friend to Hold My Baby.

Dear Prudence: The “Master of Disaster” Edition
My friend is a total klutz. How do I explain I don’t want her holding my newborn? Help!
Dear Prudence is back with her annual reminder: It’s OK to ruin the holidays! Then, advice columnist Anna Pulley joins to respond to your letters.
First up: Can an open marriage save my sexless one? How do I get my mother to end her cycle of relationships with abusive men? I moved to a retirement community where 1970s-style sexism runs rampant. I’m in a happy and healthy relationship with a man slightly younger than me—why is my family so convinced he’s using me? And finally: How do I tell my accident-prone friend I don’t want her to hold my baby?
