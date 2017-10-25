Help! My Friend Makes Me Split an Entrée Whenever It’s Her Turn to Buy.

Dear Prudence: The “Go Dutch” Edition
My friend forces me to share a dish whenever she’s supposed to foot the bill. Help!
Writer and Bitch magazine co-founder Lisa Jervis joins Prudence to hash out how to be the best “mysterious widow.” Then, your letters: Should I tell an acquaintance her boyfriend is a known rapist? My sister’s fertility battle is making her stepdaughter feel like she doesn’t count as a child. I just found out my father-in-law was abusive—how do I tell my husband I don’t want his dad around our kids? I’m disappointed with my wedding photos. My friend asks to “split” an entree every time it’s her turn to buy lunch. How can I get my in-laws to shut up about my choice not to have kids? My mom calls me several times a week and only talks about herself—how do I get her to back off?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.