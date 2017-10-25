Help! My Friend Makes Me Split an Entrée Whenever It’s Her Turn to Buy.

Writer and Bitch magazine co-founder Lisa Jervis joins Prudence to hash out how to be the best “mysterious widow.” Then, your letters: Should I tell an acquaintance her boyfriend is a known rapist? My sister’s fertility battle is making her stepdaughter feel like she doesn’t count as a child. I just found out my father-in-law was abusive—how do I tell my husband I don’t want his dad around our kids? I’m disappointed with my wedding photos. My friend asks to “split” an entree every time it’s her turn to buy lunch. How can I get my in-laws to shut up about my choice not to have kids? My mom calls me several times a week and only talks about herself—how do I get her to back off?