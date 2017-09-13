 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Rumpelstiltskin” edition.

Help! My Boss Keeps “Joking” About Stealing My Baby.

Sept. 13 2017 8:00 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Rumpelstiltskin” Edition

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

First up this week: My boss keeps joking about wanting to take my baby. Should I tell potential employers I had a stalker? I accidentally introduced the kids I coach to a mature topic—now all of their parents are mad at me. My husband’s kids found out he smokes weed, and he’s blaming me for it. I want to tell my grandpa I’m gay, but I’m afraid it might kill him. How do I put an end to the ongoing social justice one-upmanship by my friends? I’m a bisexual man who practices very safe sex—do I need to tell casual partners about my orientation?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

