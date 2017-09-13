Help! My Boss Keeps “Joking” About Stealing My Baby.

Dear Prudence: The “Rumpelstiltskin” Edition
How do I get my supervisor to stop threatening to take my baby? Help!
First up this week: My boss keeps joking about wanting to take my baby. Should I tell potential employers I had a stalker? I accidentally introduced the kids I coach to a mature topic—now all of their parents are mad at me. My husband’s kids found out he smokes weed, and he’s blaming me for it. I want to tell my grandpa I’m gay, but I’m afraid it might kill him. How do I put an end to the ongoing social justice one-upmanship by my friends? I’m a bisexual man who practices very safe sex—do I need to tell casual partners about my orientation?
Listen now:
